Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned for third time to appear before Mumbai police on November 23-24

The Bandra police on Wednesday issued summons for the third time to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them for inquiries in connection with a case about objectionable social media posts. Kangana has been asked to appear on November 23 and Rangoli Chandel on November 24.

Earlier this month, Kangana and Rangoli were summoned for the second time to appear before the Bandra police. However, the sisters have failed to appear so far. The actress said that she could not appear before the police as it was her brother's wedding.

Previously, they remained absent on October 26-27 for probe in an FIR lodged against them which includes sedition charges.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate had asked the police to initiate an inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly posting "hateful" and "derogatory" statements against a particular community on social media.

The Bandra police had registered the case under Sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 124 (A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court had asked the police station concerned to submit the inquiry report by December 5.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh had approached the court, saying that no action was taken by Amboli police, where he had lodged the complaint against the sisters.

As per the complaint, Rangoli had posted a hate speech on Twitter in April targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.

Kangana had later posted a video in support of her sister over her controversial tweets. In the video that was released on various social media platforms, she called a sect of that community as terrorist, the complainant said.

