Kangana Ranaut to pack in 10 kilos for her next film

The petite actor, Kangana Ranaut will gain 10 kilos for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial offering

Kangana Ranaut

Given that she wowed the audience with her impeccable act as a hockey player in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Kangana Ranaut seamlessly drew attention when news about her playing an athlete again, hit headlines. For Panga, Ranaut is set to up the bar to not only learn the tricks of kabaddi, but also physically transform herself to do justice to the part. The petite actor, we hear, will gain 10 kilos for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial offering.

A source close to Ranaut tells mid-day, "Kangana will start training in kabaddi as soon as she is back from her vacation in New York. Though she is familiar with the sport, she requires training to showcase it like a professional. But, before she starts doing so, she will gain weight. She is on a high-calorie protein diet, and, over the next month, intends to pack on six kilos." The source adds that as the film progresses, the actor will be expected to gain another four kilos for the part.

Packing on the pounds is going to be no mean feat for the actor, given that she is genetically small-framed. "Kangana may need to incorporate weight training exercises instead." A generous serving of nut shakes, fruits and tofu is expected to be on her dietary chart.

