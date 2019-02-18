Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi enters the 100 crore club

bollywood

Kangan Ranaut's directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is unstoppable at the box office

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has crossed Rs 152 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in India on its 4th Sunday, and is still going strong at the box office. Despite tough competition, the film is continuing to create magic at the box office. The film has now entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. Box Office India tweeted today, "#Manikarnika Finally in coveted #100CrClub on its 4thSunday! Huge jump!"

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut and revolves around the life of Rani Laxmibai who fought against the British and the East India Company for the freedom of the country. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was released across 3,000 screens in India and 700 screens overseas. It was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

About the film's success, Kangana Ranaut said, "Commercial success makes my first directorial even more special, Manikarnika has been loved by people and it has done justice to the legacy of Laxmi Bai, that is a lot more gratifying for me."

