Kangana Ranaut's message for her brothers who are set to marry in November: Where did we loose all those years

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal and active on social media. The actress has been calling out Bollywood for nepotism and asking for a fair investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Among all this, she does find time to share moments from her family life on her social media account. She has been regularly sharing some adorable pictures from her childhood.

Recently, the Queen actress dipped into her family album and dished out an old family picture. The photo clicked in 1998, shows Kangana standing in the centre, flanked by her mother and her sister Rangoli and her brothers - Aksht and Karan on either side. In the caption, the actress wrote that her little brothers have grown up so much that they are all set to get married in November.

Sharing the picture on her Twitter account, Kangana wrote, "This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years (sic)".

This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those yearsâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#throwback pic.twitter.com/PNwJHlhrjt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

A few days ago, Kangana had shared multiple never-seen-before pictures from her boarding school days. Posted on Twitter by Kangana's team, one of the major throwback pictures was taken in 2003 with her then roommates, who still, as the actor says, are friends with her. Ranaut, along with her two friends, sported wearing similar attire, black-on-black as they posed for the camera.

"How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days, those were my roommates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV (sic)", she captioned the picture.

How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Z1TkeBqFef — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Here's another dash of nostalgia from the Manikarnika actress. Take a look:

Here’s a throwback from mid 90’s Chachu’s wedding,perfectly depicts the mood these days, with two of my brothers getting married in October-November no one really knows how to prepare in lockdown, small bouts of excitement take over my family sometimes but fizzle out quickly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gmRTOKWE59 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 14, 2020

Coming back to Kangana's brother's marriage, the actress has been keeping herself busy in wedding preparations. Last month, she visited her grandmother to provide an update on the celebrations. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) onJul 19, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

The actress, on the professional front, will be next seen in Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

