Kanhaiya Kumar: I'm here to do alternative politics

Kanhaiya Kumar on how raajneeti is 'dirtier' than JNU's campus politics, the power of social media and why his crowd-funded campaign is giving the BJP a run for its money

Kanhaiya Kumar is the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University StudentsÃ¢Â€Â™ Union. Pic/Getty Images

You've been campaigning for a couple of weeks now, how does this real politik, as it were, seem different from campus politics?

It's not more real, only dirtier. In campus politics, in particular at JNU where I participated, the ideals are much higher.

So when your competitors don't hold the same ideals, does it become important to adjust to ground realities; something Arvind Kejriwal is accused of?

Yes, you do need to make compromises on certain things. At university, since academia remains slightly distant from real society, you can directly participate in a lot of discourses. In mainstream politics though, there are things you can't address directly.

As in the electorate won't get it?

No. They might just react to it negatively.

What do you mean?

For instance, you could oppose capital punishment on campus. But if you say the same thing in mainstream politics, koi sunega hi nahin (there won't be any takers). Unka yehi hai ki jaise ko taisa (people genuinely believe in tit-for-tat), apradhi ko phansi dena chahiye (culprits should be hanged). Rather than the fact that people's changeable mindsets possibly propel crime. Or, for that matter, I'm in Begusarai. I'm not going to start talking about Russia. But on campus, we can discuss anything in the world.



HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddyurappa

The other thing about elections, specifically in Bihar, but across India, is sameekaran or caste/community equations. How important is that for you?

Sure, dhyan dena zaroori hai. That's a reality, no doubt. But what's old won't continue forever either. We used to wear dhoti once, we wear jeans now. As society changes, so does its reality. And because I'm here to do alternative politics, if I only do what already exists, then where's the 'alternative'?

Which is why we are not concentrating on 'sameekaran'. Our effort is towards three to four things. Besides issue-based politics and challenges of a redefined democracy, we have to look at civil-society groups and mass organisations. In politics you call them 'pressure groups'. They build pressure over five years [that a government is in power].

But when it's time to convert those issues into votes - to release that pressure [valve] - nothing remains in those people's hands. You'll notice, throughout these elections, all the issues of those five years have disappeared! Why? Because, nobody from those groups is fighting elections.

Now, national/anti-national debate has come into the fore as an issue [here], because I'm standing. So has campus politics - the onslaught on which was, and is, an issue. So participation from them (civil society) in mainstream politics - as campaigners, leaders and not just voters - is important to keep issues alive.

Your popularity or presence in national politics has been a result of news-media, in particular social-media attention. Do you think such platforms will throw up leaders in the future? Also this is the first time we're seeing this level of influence of social media at the polls.

Social media was there during the last elections too, but yes, with increase in Internet speeds, even in villages, people are watching videos. The problem is that social media is engaging with the same discourse set by TV. In urban areas, social media has also begun to set the agenda, which when it goes viral, mainstream media is forced to pick up. But with issues of rural areas, that is still not the case.

Here, mainstream media, under the control of government, is setting the issues, and social media is merely spreading it. This is not to say that I haven't benefitted at all. The [state] propaganda also creates curiosity, and that's how I was introduced to the public. Now, as a result, at least the educated among them are listening to my narrative too.

I see that your entire campaign is a door-to-door road-show. Are your competitors organising bigger stage-events, and rallies?

They do it, but nobody shows up. People will come, if they invite a national leader over. Otherwise who will listen to these [candidates on stage]. Chalte chalte hi [while canvassing on foot], you will see, as you just did, a thousand people just gather [in my campaign].

Do you feel financially constrained scaling up, with massive rallies, etc?

I did one [rally] during nominations. Don't need to anymore.

But when you compare your [crowd-funded] campaign with the resources of the BJP…

The work that BJP gets done in Rs 100, we can in R10. They spend Rs 70 lakh, we do it in Rs 7,000. That's the difference. Everything over there is paid for. Nothing with ours is. That horn and vehicle (pointing to the tempo leading the campaign pack) is paid for. But all the bikes you see, these people fill up gas on their own, and show up. Or the karyakartas - I haven't paid them. On the way, somebody offers them food, water and cold drinks. They [BJP] have to spend on these things, where money is sent in advance, and food is ordered, even before their campaigners enter a village.

