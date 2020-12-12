Kanika Kapoor on testing COVID-19 positive: Was in the hospital for 16 days; was traumatic for my family

Kanika Kapoor, known for the chartbuster song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. And months later, she has now spoken about how she caught the virus, how she had to spend her time in the hospital for 16 days, and how traumatic it was for her family.

In an interview with Times of India, when asked about how she caught the virus and how her family reacted to the news, the singer revealed, "When I travelled to Lucknow, there was no check at the airport and no quarantine rule. I didn't hide it from the world when I tested positive. My father is a heart patient, and my grandmothers — nani and dadi — are in their 90s. We had two family gatherings, attended by close family friends, some of whom happened to be influential people."

She added, "I didn't host any of these gatherings. Everyone was fearful wondering if they had come in contact with me and if they, too, had the disease. Over 300 people were tested twice in a week, and none of them tested positive, including the staff. I was in the hospital for 16 days. The doctors and the medical staff did the best that they could at that time with the limited knowledge of the virus then. It was traumatic for my family and my kids, who were in London. I didn't get to see them for four months."

Kanika Kapoor also revealed how she had to deal with a lot of false stories and hate that came her way. "They were getting calls and messages from people on social media, and some of them were downright nasty, even telling them to kill themselves. My parents were getting calls from people all over. They all dealt with the pressure. Today, I am strong, but I was shaken by what I saw around me. Wrong stories and the eventual hatred hurt me a lot. It left me confused. I didn't react for a long time because I didn't know what all I should be reacting to. I knew that no one would listen to what I had to say," she stated.

Given she just came back from London that has now gone into its second phase of lockdown, Kapoor said, "When I went back to London in July, I saw a lot of shops on the streets shut. A lot of businesses had downed shutters, and everyone is scared of the aftermath. The pandemic has impacted everyone's life. In such times, we should stand by people rather than pull each other down. For me, the silver lining in all of this was that I managed to spend some quality time with my kids. We could travel a little because the borders had opened. In the last five years, this is the most amount of time I have spent with my kids at a stretch. I have two girls and a boy, all teenagers."

