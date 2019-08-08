Kapil Sharma enjoys a romantic walk with wife Ginni Chatrath in Columbia

television

Kapil Sharma, who is on a babymoon with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath has shared a picture from their romantic vacation in Columbia on his Instagram account

Kapil Sharma taking a stroll with wife Ginni Chatrath on the streets of Columbia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kapilsharma

Kapil Sharma is currently in Columbia with better-half Ginni Chatrath. The comedian-actor is on a babymoon with his pregnant wife Ginni in Canada. The couple is enjoying their vacation and Kapil Sharma shared a photo on his official Instagram account where he is seen walking hand-in-hand with Ginni.

Since Kapil Sharma did not get the time to go on a honeymoon with wife Ginni, as he was busy with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Therefore, he planned on going on a babymoon, and is making the most of his vacation there.

Take a look at the picture here:

Kapil Sharma has left a bank of episodes for its telecast so that his show doesn't suffer, and he can have a peaceful time with Ginni. While Kapil was shooting in Mumbai, Ginni, who is expecting a baby was at her maternal house in Amritsar. The comedian kept flocking to Amritsar whenever time permitted.

Kapil Sharma got hitched to Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12, 2018. Later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends. Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. It was also reported that Kapil donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation), Feeding India, which distributes food to the lesser-privileged people in the nearby cities.

On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Talking about his wedding, Kapil Sharma had said that he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

On a related note, Kapil Sharma has not publicly announced his wife's pregnancy but in a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapil said that he just wants to take care of his wife and wants to be by her side. He was also asked how was he prepping for fatherhood. To which, he had said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

