Kapil Sharma meets PM Narendra Modi, praises his sense of humour

Kapil Sharma met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised his sense of humour. Later, Modi thanked Sharma for acknowledging his humour

Kapil Sharma meets PM Modi. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9.

Television's comedy-king Kapil Sharma met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared a still from his meeting with the PM on his Twitter handle. The photo shared by Kapil also give a glimpse of actor Dilip Joshi, who has and is entertaining the audience as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter account to share the photo and through the caption, praised PM's sense of humour. "Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! regards [sic]."

Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! regards ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/2fDpGC2qwh — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 19, 2019

Following popular comedian Kapil Sharma sharing a picture of him interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the PM retweeted thanking him for his praises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too retweeted the image and wrote, "When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil."

When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :)



Thank you for the kind words Kapil. https://t.co/SHVTH6vI8p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met and interacted with several celebrities when he inaugurated India's first cinema museum in Mumbai recently.

Earlier PM Modi had met with a delegation from the Indian Film Industry that included Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt among others as well. In a separate meeting, the PM Modi interacted with ace actor Anil Kapoor as well.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI