Kapil Sharma opens up on resuming shoot, reveals the name of his first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show

Just like all the other shows and even films, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show also had come to a halt after the lockdown was announced in March due to the breakout of the Coronavirus pandemic. After a gap of over four months, the actor is ready to shoot again.

And in an interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about shooting amid the 'new normal', taking precautions on the sets and at home, and also revealed the name of his first guest. Talking about going back to work, Sharma said, "I am happy that we have resumed shoot. The arrangements on the set are really good; there is a sanitising tunnel in place. The credit goes to the producers. Only my [spot] boy would be allowed to be with me in my vanity, and one writer and director."

He added, "We rehearsed on stage only as it is an open space so the chances of maintaining social distancing were better there. Later, we performed in front of Archana Puran Singh ji. There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun."

Talking about meeting his friends and colleagues after a long time and also maintaining precautions while working, Sharma said, "It was fun to reunite with everyone. This was the first time we went on such a long break so this came as a relief. This year is all about survival and moving ahead keeping precautions in mind. I did not shake hands with anyone on sets, we kept sanitising our hands, but it was all worth it."

That's not all; he has also been taking all the precautions at home as well. He revealed, "Anayra was looking at me when I reached home wondering why am I not picking her up. But I avoided it for some time as safety precautions." Talking about revelations, he also spilled the beans on who the first guest on the show would be.

Here it is, "Sonu (Sood) Paji is our first guest. On the first day, we only shot for our gag because we also wanted to get acquainted with the new normal. Then on 21st, we shot with Sonu Sood."

Sharma has been a part of the industry for over 13 years now. He participated in the third season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, was a part of Comedy Circus, and went on to have his own comedy shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

