Kapil Sharma shares a photo from his 'new normal', pens a witty caption

The country is slowly standing back on its feet after over four months of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. The film and TV industry had shut shop, shoots were cancelled and movie releases postponed. The entertainment industry, like several other businesses, had come to a virtual standstill, but things are gradually coming back on track.

Kapil Sharma, too, couldn't shoot for his popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but now it looks like the actor-comedian has resumed work. Sharing a photo from his green room where he can be seen undergoing hair and makeup for his shoot, Kapil Sharma informed his fans that he's back to work. He even shared a witty caption along with the photo!

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show must be quite excited with the news! Recently, Kapil Sharma had also shared a few videos on Instagram stories of his co-stars arriving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised," Kapil captioned one of the videos, featuring Sumona Chakravarti. Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood will be the first celebrity to shoot for Kapil Sharma's show amid the pandemic. Can't wait to see the team back in action!

