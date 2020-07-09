Throwback Thursday: Neha Kakkar remembers good old days with Kapil Sharma, says 'We Love You Bhaiya'

It's the season of throwback pictures and videos for the last three months. This is for all the fans and followers of stars on social media who revel in such posts. Singer Neha Kakkar has done the same in her latest Instagram post. Can you guess who gave her company in this throwback moment? Well, none other than actor and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Sharing a moment from what they call as the 'Good Old Days,' she showered her love on who she calls as her 'Kapil Bhaiyaa.' Have a look at the post right here:

Singer and musician Sonu Kakkar commented on the post with a red heart. Another singer and musician Rahul Vaidya commented with three heart-eyed emojis. One user, not being able to resist her caption, actually asked the singer- "Bhaiya Bolna jaroori hai kya," (sic) and this was followed by a laughing emoji.

Kapil Sharma rose to fame with the third season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, participated in Comedy Circus, and went on to have his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show. In between, he even acted in Abbas-Mustan's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and his own production, Firangi in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Coming to Kakkar, she has been a successful singer right from the time when she began singing. Right from Cocktail to Simmba, she has lent her voice to some of the biggest and chartbuster songs. She recently amassed 40 million followers on Instagram and had a grand celebration for the same.

