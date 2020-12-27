Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra dressed as Santa is the cutest thing!

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents to a baby girl on December 10, 2019, and named the cutie Anayra. Since then, Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine about his daughter and has shared a few of her photos on social media.

Recently, the television show host shared a heartwarming picture of the family celebrating Christmas. In the picture, Kapil's baby girl defines cuteness dressed in a Santa Claus costume. Anayra poses inside a white and red striped gift box with a Christmas tree in the background. Her cute smile will certainly make your day. Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Kapil wrote, "Merry Christmas to all of you #christmas #merrychristmas #happiness (sic)".

On December 10, Anayra turned one, and the doting dad made sure to make her special day memorable. The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath hosted a baby shark-themed bash. Guests wore T-shirts on which was written 'Anayra turns one'. Sharma shared snapshots from the celebration on Instagram.

This is what he wrote on his Instagram account as he shared pictures from the celebration - "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday (sic)".

Before this, the comedian-TV host had shared an adorable picture of Anayra nestled in his arms, and wrote, "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest (sic)".

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet, which saw their friends dance the night away.

