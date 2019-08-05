Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser unveiled; Salman Khan wishes luck

bollywood

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas remained in the news for several reasons. After much talking about it, the makers have released the film's teaser, which caught Salman Khan's eye

Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba in a still from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Debutants Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan left a mark with their first film. Another star kid on the block, who is prepared to embark on this journey is Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. The star kid's film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser got released today.

Actor-father Sunny Deol, who also turned director for the first time with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas says that he is really emotional to watch his son prep for his big Bollywood debut. As quoted by IANS, Sunny said, "It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen." The actor-turned-politician also said, "I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years."

Watch Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser here:

Salman Khan, who shares a great rapport with Sunny Deol shared Karan's film's teaser on his social media. He wished him luck and welcomed Karan to the Indian Film industry with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Best wishes Karan. . Welcome to the Indian film industry with ‘pal pal dil ke paas’ @iamsunnydeol #KaranDeol https://t.co/lR1r31tUhG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 5, 2019

Sunny Deol's Instagram post where he shared the teaser is getting positive reviews. It is also being hailed for its background music. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is about first love and the feelings, its innocence, doubts, and complexities. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is set against the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will tell a love story with essence of finding the emotion for the first time -- with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. This film also introduces a new face, Sahher Bambba as Karan's love interest in this love story.

Sunny Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, who made his Bollywood debut with Betaab alongside Amrita Singh in 1983.

