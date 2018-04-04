Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone join hands for a new project

Karan Johar has shared a photo with Deepika Padukone on his Instagram account and has given out feelers about a project with the leggy lass



Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

While Deepika Padukone has worked in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the actress has never really been in a Karan Johar directorial. However, the latest post shared by one of Dharma Productions' directors, Punit Malhotra suggests that Karan has directed Deepika for a new advertisement, the details of which are yet awaited.

Punit shared a photo of the trio and addressed the maverick filmmaker as a 'new director' and thanked Deepika Padukone for the fun shoot. He wrote, "Launched a new director at @dharma2pointo today... our very own @karanjohar!!! Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot (sic)."

While Karan Johar did not reveal anything about their association, he only shared the picture, where, both Deepika and he are posing for the selfie. He captioned the photo as, "Left profilers! @deepikapadukone (sic)."

Karan and Deepika share a great rapport. Although the dimpled-beauty has just starred in one Dharma Production's film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she has appeared several times on Karan's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Well, one never knows, this small ad shoot might be the stepping case of its translation onto the bigger screens.

Deepika recently delivered a box office hit with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which earner over Rs 300 crore in India. Her next with Vishal Bhardwaj is on hold because of the deteriorating health of co-star Irrfan Khan. The actor is getting treated for neuro-endocrine tumour abroad and the makers of the film have decided to wait for the actor's betterment before they begin the shoot. Amidst all this, the rumours of Deepika tying the knot with alleged beau Ranveer Singh by the end of 2018 are also doing the rounds.

Karan Johar is currently occupied with Dhadak, a remake of popular Marathi film, Sairat, which features debutante Janhvi Kapoor and one-film-old, Ishaan Khatter. Simultaneously, he is also producing Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Marriage: Fans Confused Over Their Wedding Date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates