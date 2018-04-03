Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marriage: Fans confused over their wedding date

Online fans of Deepika Padukone have been wondering if the buzz about her tying the knot with Ranveer Singh is for real



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Rumours surrounding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding are refusing to die down. After every fortnight, there is a new date of the alleged couple's wedding. What added fuel to the fire was a Mumbai Mirror report, which suggested that the rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2018.

The report further added that after their Sanjay Leela Bhansali film's star-studded screening on January 23, Ranveer and Deepika had walked out of the premiere hand-in-hand, twinning in traditional white and gold ensembles and waving at the paparazzi. "They had just returned from their week-long holiday in the Maldives and their respective parents had recently blessed the alliance. It was the perfect moment to celebrate the union and the couple didn't shy away from the photogs as they left together in Ranveer's car."

However, online fans of Deepika Padukone have been wondering if the buzz about her tying the knot with Ranveer Singh is for real. Of late, the actor has been only making news about the nuptials. They feel it is too good to be true. With Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Irrfan Khan indefinitely postponed, Padukone has no films on hand. So it's only marriage talk for now.

Here are some of the comments:

In Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone died before they could unite. The director was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



They're never inviting him to their wedding this year because he'll probably get them divorced or murdered on the same day. — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) April 1, 2018

im the epitome of desi auntie bc all i can think of is deepika’s gorgeous sabyasachi wedding dress & how beautiful their kids are gonna be https://t.co/2NqJiG2MP7 — Simra (@simplysimra) March 31, 2018

Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding announcement better not be an April Fools joke I stg ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ — ruhiya (@RuhiyaPittalia) April 2, 2018

i am so excited for ranveer and deepika’s wedding not like i’m invited to it but still — shazo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ (@itsmissshaz) April 1, 2018

IM SO HAPPPY MY TWO FAV PERSONS ARE GETTING MARRIED OMMGG!! @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Ranveer, i love deepika more than you and always willl. But you are luckier. I love you guys. Don't forget to call me for the wedding. — Poojaaa (@PoojaSC9) March 31, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer's love-story sparked on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela (2013).Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash these rumours.

Also read: Deepika Padukone spends quality time with Ranveer Singh's grandma, marriage soon on cards?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates