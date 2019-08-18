Karan Johar gives a witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality

bollywood

Once again, Karan Johar was mercilessly trolled for his sexual preference, and the director had a befitting reply

Karan Johar/picture courtesy: Karan Johar's Instagram account

Karan Johar has given a sarcastic reply to a social media troll, who made a comment about the filmmaker's sexuality. In a now-deleted tweet, the troll on Sunday wrote to Karan saying: "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay."

Karan re-tweeted it and replied graciously on social media. The actor not only raised a question but also gave him a tongue in the cheek reply. Take a look!

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht is also considered as one of the much-awaited movies of Bollywood. The film features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing a few insights about the movie, a source informed a media publication: "The film kicks off in February with a start-to-finish schedule. Being a period film, the technical team is presently focused on the sets and locations and the script, while also deciding on the diction and mannerism of the characters. Work on the visual effects will take place simultaneously with the shoot so the film is ready on time."

Karan Johar attended Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) earlier this month and also hoisted an Indian flag at the film festival. Sharing his excitement, Karan said: "The IFFM has really been a force to reckon with. Over the past decade, it has garnered such love and appreciation. I have been to multiple festivals but this one has all the heart that comes from all the people here in Melbourne. More power to inclusiveness."

The filmmaker further added: "This has been an exceptionally emotional moment. Coming here and hoisting our national flag made me feel all the love all of us have for our great country. We stand tall as proud Indians. India is about all of our beating hearts. It's not just a country but an emotion which stands tall with courage, conviction and resilience. India is not just a land on the global arena, it's a force. Thank you for all the love to our cinema and country."

