Karan Johar's period drama, Takht to have a start-to-finish schedule

bollywood

Karan Johar's Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will go on floors in February 2020

The poster of Takht shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account.

Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht has been one of the most awaited movies for the movie buffs. The film features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. In the past, Kareena Kapoor had expressed her desire to work with Ranveer Singh, and with Takht, this dream of Bebo will come true. Talking about dreams, Kareena also yearns to do a double role film and wishes to do one.

Coming back to Takht, which is set in the period of the Mughal era will be completed in a start-to-finish schedule, reported Mumbai Mirror. Takht also described as an "epic battle for the Majestic throne" by Karan Johar will go on floors early next year (2020). Talking about the same, a source told the publication, "The film kicks off in February with a start-to-finish schedule. Being a period film, the technical team is presently focused on the sets and locations and the script, while also deciding on the diction and mannerism of the characters. Work on the visual effects will take place simultaneously with the shoot so the film is ready on time."

Karan Johar, who is helming the film after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) wants to get everything perfect. Therefore, he is conducting an acting workshop for the actors to get their diction and body language nuances right. "Everyone has a distinct look. While Anil will have to put on some extra kilos, Ranveer and Vicky will have to look lean and mean," informed the source.

Anil Kapoor plays the patriarch (Shah Jahan) in this film, and Kareena Kapoor essays Ranveer (Aurangzeb) and Vicky's (Dara Shukoh) sister based on Jahanara Begum. The film is a battle between two brothers - Ranveer and Vicky for the throne. "Every character has been inspired by history and since Ranveer has dabbled in the genre a few times in the past, from playing Peshwa Bajirao to Allauddin Khilji, the goal is to make him look different from what he has already done," reveals the source to this publication.

The daily also suggests that Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's characters are kept under wraps but everyone's related to Shah Jahan's family. Since Karan Johar's last home-production, Kalank did not fare well at the box office, he reportedly made a few changes in Takht's script to make it better.

Also Read: Has Kalank's failure led Karan Johar to rework Takht?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates