Has Kalank's failure led Karan Johar to rework on Takht?

Karan Johar's latest film as a producer, which released was Kalank. The film tanked at the box office and reportedly this has got him to rework on his upcoming directorial, Takht. Reportedly, he is giving a twist to this film

Kalank's failure came as a shock to its stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Director Abhishek Varman and producer Karan Johar, too, are heavily disheartened by Kalank's debacle. It has hit Karan Johar very hard and it has reportedly led him to give a twist to Takht's story.

According to a report in cineblitz, Karan Johar is reworking on Takht's story and doesn't want to take any chance. Speaking about it, a source informed the website saying, "Kalank's shortcomings have been identified and Karan Johar is working double hard to makeTakht a massive hit. He is going to make it simpler, in terms of dialogues and actions. Some people could not resonate with a complex writing and he wants the film to resonate with the audience, like Jodha Akbar did. So, he might use the same formula for the dialogues of the movie."

The report also states that Karan Johar is in the final stage of drafting the script and is hunting places to shoot the film. Karan Johar wants to take no chance and wants to keep everything perfect for Takht. Kalank was the first period film by Dharma Productions owned by Karan Johar.

Takht will be the 46-year-old filmmaker's first historical project directed by him. His last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the main lead. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in this film.

Coming back to Takht, it will feature an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor.

