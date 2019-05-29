Karan Johar starts preparing for Takht; shares glimpses on social media

bollywood

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a few glimpses from his Dharma Productions' office. He shared the videos and wrote, "Takht prep"

Karan Johar shared this on his Instagram account.

After a day of celebrating his 47th birthday on May 25, Karan Johar has started working on his upcoming project. Karan's next film is his directorial, titled, Takht. This film is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share small videos from his Dharma Office of creatives busy with their work for Takht. The video establishes a portrait of the period film, Takht and it also takes a small tour of his office and it has "Takht prep" written on it.

Talking about Takht, this film marks the 47-year old's first historical project as a director. His last outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the main lead. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in this film.

There were also reports of Karan Johar reworking on Takht, courtesy, Kalank's failure. Karan Johar's last film as a producer, Kalank, was one of the most-anticipated films of 2019. However, the film, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit failed to entertain the audience.

According to a report in cineblitz, Karan Johar is reworking on Takht's story and doesn't want to take any chance. Speaking about it, a source informed the website saying, "Kalank's shortcomings have been identified and Karan Johar is working double hard to makeTakht a massive hit. He is going to make it simpler, in terms of dialogues and actions. Some people could not resonate with complex writing and he wants the film to resonate with the audience like Jodha Akbar did. So, he might use the same formula for the dialogues of the movie."

The report also states that Karan Johar is in the final stage of drafting the script and is hunting places to shoot the film. Karan Johar wants to take no chance and wants to keep everything perfect for Takht. Kalank was the first-period film by Dharma Productions owned by Karan Johar.

