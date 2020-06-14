Karan Johar on Sushant Singh Rajput: I blame myself for not being in touch with you

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and even Virendra Sehwag took to their social media accounts to mourn his demise.

Now, Karan Johar has shared a picture with the actor and penned a long and emotional note. He wrote- "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year ..... I have felt at times you may have needed people to share your life with..." (sic) This was a long note, you can read it right here:

Johar and Rajput collaborated on Drive last year that released on Netflix and also starred Jacqueline Fernandez. Rajput began his career with television from the show Pavitra Rishta that was hugely successful and made him a household name. Bollywood happened in the form of Kai Po Che in 2013 and he became a bonafide star.

He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. He was best known for his portrayal as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, which came out in 2016!

