Karan Johar on Sushant Singh Rajput: I blame myself for not being in touch with you
Karan Johar has taken to his Instagram account to share his sorrows on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. 'I blame myself for not being in touch with you,' writes the filmmaker.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and even Virendra Sehwag took to their social media accounts to mourn his demise.
Now, Karan Johar has shared a picture with the actor and penned a long and emotional note. He wrote- "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year ..... I have felt at times you may have needed people to share your life with..." (sic) This was a long note, you can read it right here:
View this post on Instagram
I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....ððð
Johar and Rajput collaborated on Drive last year that released on Netflix and also starred Jacqueline Fernandez. Rajput began his career with television from the show Pavitra Rishta that was hugely successful and made him a household name. Bollywood happened in the form of Kai Po Che in 2013 and he became a bonafide star.
He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. He was best known for his portrayal as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, which came out in 2016!
