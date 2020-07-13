Karan Patel: An actress these days is talking about nepotism, why didn't she cast Sushant in her film

A lot of people from the entertainment industry have spoken about the prevalence of nepotism. Another actor, Karan Patel, has also spoken up about the issue. He also went on to talk about how everyone jumped on milking in the situation that arose after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with Times of India, he stated, "When a person dies like this, there are people who are nowhere related to him but they jump into it and start creating stories. There are a lot of people. For eg, after whatever happened with Sushant, there were a few people who started talking about nepotism. And just see who has not tried to milk the situation."

He added, "From Abhinav Kashyap to any other small time actor, everyone has jumped into it. And I see no reason for people to rant about nepotism." He then talked about an actress that has been talking about nepotism in the industry, without naming her. He said, "For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn't she cast Sushant in her film if she's such a big star."

He added, "I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor. Before signing a film, I am sure even she must be asking which banner it is, or who the producer is, or which studio is backing it. So, when even you are running behind big studios then why are you blowing nepotism's trumpet."

Unlike a lot of other Bollywood and television actors who have been critical of the practice, Patel has a different opinion. He said, "I don't see any problem with the bigger stars launching their kids. Yes, sometimes it pinches me a lot too when I see a bigger star's kid getting an easier break. End of the day only if you have talent you will survive. There have been so many cases when actors launched their kids in a big way, but they are nowhere today. It is a matter of patience and time."

