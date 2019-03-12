Karan Singh Grover announces his second web show 'Boss'

television

After announcing his web debut with Judaai, Karan Singh Grover forays into the medium with a cop drama

Karan Singh Grover

Even as the fate of what was to be his maiden web project Judaai hangs in the balance, Karan Singh Grover has signed another digital series, BOSS - Baap Of Secret Service. The Ekta Kapoor-produced drama sees him play a cop who believes in justice, but has unorthodox ways of meting it out.

"This part offers me a lot of room to render my own. I have the freedom to create a fresh perspective in deducing and solving cases. It is not an auto pilot view of society," begins Grover.

He has been straddling movies and television shows effortlessly over the past few years. Having already shot a major portion of the action thriller, he finds little difference between the mediums. "Any form of art is precious for an actor, regardless of the medium. I am still sincere, committed and invested in the character."

Their (Grover and Kapoor) last collaboration is yet to see the light of day. Conceptualised in late 2017, Judaai has been further delayed, inform sources. However, the actor is glad to have teamed up with Kapoor for the cop act. "Working again with Ekta feels like homecoming," says the actor, who got his television break with the czarina's Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi.

Almost 15 years in the industry and Grover is still best known for his Dr Armaan Malik act of Dill Mil Gaye. Asserting that he never felt pressured by the early success it brought him, he says, "A few months ago, I had gone to a doctor, and one of the patients there got so excited that she met Dr Armaan Malik. I don't want to break out of that mould; it makes me the person I am."

Also Read: Inside Photos: Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta's wedding function is surreal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates