Wife Bipasha Basu is Karan Singh Grover's boss, assures the actor

television

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been married for three years now

Karan Singh Grover in a goofy moment with wife Bipasha Basu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamksgofficial

Television heartthrob Karan Singh Grover has found his best friend, wife, and boss in actress Bipasha Basu. "Bipasha is my best friend and I actually consider her my boss. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met, and the way she juggles between work and home, I can hardly imagine doing all of it.

"She's definitely got the skills of a boss and I love to follow her orders. In fact I have to," Karan quipped.

The couple has been married for three years now. Their social media pictures filled with mush will make you believe that they are a newly married couple.

Karan Singh Grover has returned to the small screens as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In an earlier interaction with mid-day, the actor spoke about essaying this already established iconic character. "No one in the industry can play Mr Bajaj the way Ronit Roy did, and I won't even dare to copy that. It wouldn't be wise to do so. I have tried to add layers to my character. Mr Bajaj is always living on the edge, but we know that he is not heartless," said Grover.

The Ekta Kapoor production marks his return to the small screen after six years. In the interim, the actor tried his hand at Bollywood with outings that included Alone (2015) and Hate Story 3 (2015) but met with little success. However, Grover is optimistic about the turn of events. "There are two sides to this. After doing so much hard work, when something doesn't see the light of day, it is disappointing. You begin to question things. On the other hand, this is the time you explore yourself. That is how I forayed into music. I learnt I had multiple choices. It [free time] helped me see the other aspects of my life."

On the other hand, he is set to steal hearts as the boss in ALTBalaji's "BOSS: Baap Of Special Services", a mystery thriller that unravels the story of an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases and cases where criminals go undetected.

Also Read: Telly Tattle: Bipasha Basu give tips to Karan Singh Grover; Anita and Rohit highest paid

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS