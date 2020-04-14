Karan Tacker: Didn't part ways with Krystle D'Souza due to personal differences

Karan Tacker was famously linked with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star and on-screen wife Krystle D'Souza, but neither actor made their relationship official. However, the audience always knew that they were together and also rooted for the couple.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Karan Tacker opened about why the couple parted ways. And it wasn't because of personal difference, as Tacker claims. He told the website, "Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn't get into further details on this." Tacker also shared that he's not in touch with Krystle any more.

When asked if Karan, given the chance, would work with Krystle again, he said, "I don't really look at who's working with me for the project. As I said, I look into a script. If the script appeals to me, everybody else comes with the project. I don't really have a problem."

Recently, during an Instagram live chat, Karan Tacker was asked if he has kept in touch with his exes during the lockdown. Karan replied that since all his exes are his good friends, he's been checking up with all of them. Reacting to this, Karan Johar started pulling Karan Tacker's leg, asking him if he was sure that he messaged every single person? To this Tacker laughed and said, "Not every single person… but you know what I mean."

On the work front, Karan Tacker was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops on Hotstar. Karan was seen in the role of an undercover agent in the action thriller series. Special Ops also features Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and KP Mukherjee.

