Karan Wahi Vs Diljit Dosanjh: Kareena Kapoor Khan to decide who is her bigger fan

television

This weekend Arjun Patiala stars - Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon -- grace the sets of Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions to promote their film

Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Wahi

Host Karan Wahi and the singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got playfully competitive in expressing their love for Kareena Kapoor Khan. They each claimed their position as her biggest admirer. Adding to their sweet banter and excitement, the stunning judge had something sweet to say before she announced the winner.

Khan said, "Karan, don't take offense, I really like you but here I would like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan. Even though he has dedicated an entire song to me and showcased his respect towards me and my work, it always intrigues me as to why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film. In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed." She added, "I have enormous respect for him and his craft and would like to reveal that I listen to his song Proper Patola on loop whenever I can."

Speechless and awestruck by his favourite actress' compliments, Diljit Dosanjh blushed and said, "I am a huge fan and when a fan meets their idol, they usually are speechless. And this is despite me having made a song on her." He then sang his songs Ik Kudi and Kylie-Kareena to express his admiration for the diva and everyone on the sets was thoroughly impressed.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh: Still get nervous when talking to Kareena Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates