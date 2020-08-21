Karanvir Bohra: If actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu are sidelined, what about actors like us?

Karanvir Bohra has recently spoken about the unfairness of the Hindi film industry, how some of the greatest television actors are also sidelined in Bollywood, and questions their fate if actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu are sidelined also. This debate around the insider and outsider has only amplified after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with Hindustan Times the actor reflected on his thoughts in detail. First talking about television stars, he stated, "A lot of actors on TV are phenomenal and have great potential, they're always given the cold shoulder by the film industry. Why? Because they've done a lot of TV. That's why, I don't want the web space to also be bullied by big films and stars."

He then went on to cite the examples of Jammwal and Kemmu and how they too were feeling neglected recently during the seven-film announcement on the OTT platform. Bohra said, "When films release, they're backed by heavy PRs, they have their pre-release marketing budgets, even on OTT platforms. We've seen tweets by actors Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu when they felt sidelined, imagine if such actors are sidelined, then what about people like us? Where do we stand?"

He also made a point about how the industry and the audiences need to recognise talent and not give importance to stardom. "Don't give importance to stardom, push and promote talent and new concepts. Like my new show, we shot during the pandemic — our platform pushed us. We don't stand a chance in front of these heavy duties. So, people should give content a chance," Bohra said.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Writes An Open Letter To His Audience, Makes A Plea To The To Watch His Web Show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news