Kareena and Karisma enjoy luncheon with Kapoor and Jain family

The Kapoor 'khandaan' don't need a particular occasion to celebrate, and such was one of the days on Thursday when they got together for lunch



Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with cousins Armaan and Aadar enjoying their lunch. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a lavish lunch party with the Kapoor family and the Jain family on Thursday. Present at the family get together were their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain with husband Manoj Jain and cousins Aadar and Armaan.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the picture of the family at the lunch table and wrote, "Family lunch" "Always the Best". While Karisma opted for a monotone black top, Kareena was seen in a comfy grey tee. Aadar and Armaan opted for semi-casuals. Well, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in the same tee outside her gym, which seems that the actress directly joined them after her workout session.

The family is known for inspiring the audience to stay close-knit. Recently, another Kapoor outing was held to commemorate the Late actor, Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary. Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also in attendance to mark the special day.

The Kapoor family is known for their annual Christmas dinner celebration, which was started by Shashi Kapoor's wife, Jennifer Kendal.

