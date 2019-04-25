Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora's London trip is all you need with your bestie; see pictures

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen doing what she does the best - pouting!

Amrita Arora Ladak and Kareena Kapoor Khan

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak have winged their way to London. Bebo often takes off for short getaways with Amu. Their vacation snapshots have made their way online. Bebo can be seen doing what she does best - pouting. Kareena is, however, combining work with pleasure as she will also be doing a photoshoot for a glossy.

The BFFs were snapped at a popular restaurant grabbing a bite in Bandra, Mumbai before they left for their work vacation. This is not all, Amrita also shared a picture of her relaxing while travelling to the United Kingdom. She captioned it: "Peace out [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Peace out âð» A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) onApr 22, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

As Kareena Kapoor is not on social media, the actress' fan clubs make sure to update her fans. The pictures have already hit the internet, and they are creating waves online.

View this post on Instagram #londondiaries with @poonamdamania @amuaroraofficial ððð A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onApr 22, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Here are some more pictures:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora/picture courtesy: Kareena Kapoor's fan club

(L to R - Amrita Arora Ladak, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her stylist Poonam Damania)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News, along with her Kambakht Ishq co-star, Akshay Kumar. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019.

