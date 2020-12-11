Kareena Kapoor Khan: After Taimur's controversy, haven't thought of the second baby's name

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to embrace parenthood again. The couple is excited to bring this new chapter in their lives. The couple is already blessed with a baby-boy, Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn 4 on December 20, 2020. For the uninitiated, he has been a media sensation ever since he has started making media appearances. His waves to the paparazzi and blabbering are too adorable to ignore.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her own show, What Women Want, Kareena talked about the name of her second child and why they haven't thought of it. She said, "Honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise."

When Neha suggested the actress should do a poll on it, the Jab We Met actress quipped, "Oh God! I don't even want to go down that road. I'm going to tackle this like right at the end."

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

