Sweet temptations! Taimur Ali Khan's culinary experience with Saif and Kareena; see photos

The Pataudi family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan - went to Dharamshala during Diwali where the Tanhaji actor has been shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

During their stay at a Dharamshala hotel, Taimur attended a culinary session. Under the watchful eyes of parents, Kareena and Saif, the tot learnt to make some sweet delights. Tim, who loves cupcakes and waffles, turns four on December 20. He might be helping in baking his birthday cake too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyatt Regency Dharamshala (@hyattregencydhm)

Doesn't Taimur look completely at ease just going about his fun task of creating some delicious treats? Kareena, who's pregnant with her second child, can be seen looking over at her firstborn with watchful eyes, while papa Saif Ali Khan can be seen watching the toddler thoughtfully.

Speaking of Saif Ali Khan's film Bhoot Police, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, recently wrapped up her shoot for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to have a cameo in the film, which will be directed by Aamir Khan.

