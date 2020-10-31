Did Aamir Khan violate COVID-19 protocol while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in UP?

After shooting for almost a month at a hotel near New Delhi airport, Aamir Khan moved to Tronica City in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to film for Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot has stirred a controversy as the local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has reportedly filed a police complaint against him for violating COVID-19 protocol.

As soon as word spread about the superstar's presence, several fans turned up for a glimpse of their cine idol. Mr Perfectionist posed for photographs with fans who were seen without face masks. The star also did not wear the protective gear. Gurjar has demanded that a case be registered under the Epidemic Act.

Recently, Aamir Khan sustained an injury while shooting for the film. A source present on the set revealed, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers."

Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is inspired by Tom Hanks' classic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in lead roles.

