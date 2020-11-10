Will Aamir Khan direct Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha?

The last time we saw Aamir Khan on the big screen was in November 2018 in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan. He was supposed to be seen on the celluloid again this year in December in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. But due to the lockdown, the film will now arrive next Christmas.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. And a report by Mumbai Mirror says that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to have a cameo in this drama inspired by Forrest Gump and the cameo will be directed by none other than Aamir Khan himself. Aamir directed the drama Taare Zameen Par in 2007 and it has been a while since he went behind the cameras.

Coming to SRK, he was also seen the last time in 2018 in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He's reportedly gearing up for Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a film by Atlee Kumar, and Rajkumar Hirani's next. These two Khans came together in the same frame for the first and last time in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial debut, Pehla Nasha.

Both the Khans have seen tremendous success in their respective careers. While Aamir Khan has given films like Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 idiots, PK, and Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan is known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Yes Boss, Dil To Pagal Hai, Baadshah, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Swades, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

