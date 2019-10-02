Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to interview Kartik Aaryan and we can't wait for this chat

Kareena Kapoor Khan was always one of the most dependable actors of Bollywood ever since she started her journey as an actor. Over the last few years, she may not be aggressively signing films but is making sure she stays relevant and in the news. Her radio show, What Women Want, did extremely well and the actor is now gearing up for the second season. The first one may have been exclusively for the women; this one will also invite the men.

In a report by Pinkvilla, Khan will host and interview someone who always had a crush on her. No, we aren't talking about Arjun Kapoor but another heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan. The actor will be shooting for the episode today and sharing his story from ebb to rise, and, of course, his admiration and love for Bebo.

The two walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's fashion show last year and in an interview with Pinkvilla, Aaryan even stated, "I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan-club has posted an exclusive sneak peek into the show where both of them could be seen posing for the camera, have a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ @kartikaaryan A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onOct 1, 2019 at 5:55am PDT

On the work front, Khan is busy with as many as three films that include Angrezi Medium, Good News and Laal Singh Chaddha. Aaryan, on the other hand, will star in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates