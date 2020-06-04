Kareena Kapoor Khan is in awe of her 'beautiful niece' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for drawing a family tree

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her social media debut in March 2020, has been posting some pretty amazing pictures of herself, and her family. From sharing selfies to kaftan stories, the actress has been updating her fans with loads of 'Kareena's Swag' on Instagram.

Now, the actress has put up a pretty picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, ad we can't get eyes off her ' beautiful niece.' Inaaya is seen wearing a white coloured floral cotton baby dress and her tresses tied up. The tiny tot was busy making a family tree of Pataudis. Let's take a look!

Apart from her Kaftan stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps on posting some sweet chapters from her life with the fans. A few days ago, Bebo posted a picture of her with Taimur, and Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, to wish brother-in-law a happy birthday. Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMay 25, 2020 at 2:28am PDT

In fact, the duo's banter is not new! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often seen posting hilarious posts with witty captions and comments about each other. One post, which left the fans in splits was, "KK AND KKK..That’s too many K’s in one frame [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onMar 18, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Surprisingly, Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan have never shared the screen space together. It seems like the in-law duo will create magic on-screen. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. The actress made her last on-screen appearance in Angrezi Medium, along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Khan will reprise this iconic role and play the eponymous character. Kareena will play his lady-love and Aamir was the only reason why she gave her nod to be a part of the film.

Speaking about its delay in the release, a source shared with mid-day, "The unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving like clockwork, and Aamir was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali. However, the lockdown has put the brakes on his plans. Even if the shoots resume by August or September, it is unlikely that the movie will hit screens by December. It may target April 2021 for release."

We still have to wait for a while to watch Bebo and Aamir reunite for their third project.

Speaking about Kunal Kemmu, the actor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, and he was appreciated for his character in the film.

