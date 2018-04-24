Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a shimmery top

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is hellbent on being size zero again



Faraz Manan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan winged her way to Dubai for a photo shoot. She caught up with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan who shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "With my ultimate muse." Bebo looked stunning in a shimmery top. Looks like she's hellbent on being size zero again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Recently Bebo and Veere Di Wedding team shot for Tareefan song from the film with choreographer Farah Khan. Farah choreographed the track, which sources reveal is a role reversal song with four instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts. Interestingly, the song has a lot going for it as Badshah, who first appeared in AKFC's Abhi Toh Party from Khoobsurat, will also feature in the song starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, will release on June 1.

