Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ultra glamorous in this figure-hugging dress

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures in a lavender sequinned figure-hugging dress prove that she is the fashion goddess

Kareena Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/poonamdamania

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photos are sure to sweep you off your feet. Dressed in a lavender sequinned bodycon gown, the actress and mother of a two-year-old oozes oomph. With bronze makeup on and her lovely tresses let loose, the actress posed against a purple backdrop.

Kareena Kapoor's manager Poonam Damania took to her Instagram account to share these breathtakingly beautiful pictures. She shared two photos and wrote: "For the first time ever..... Coming soooonnnn [sic]"

View this post on Instagram For the first time ever..... Coming soooonnnn A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onMay 2, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

Bebo's manager generated enough curiosity amongst the Veere Di Wedding actress' fans. However, Kareena's fans were all in for the guessing game. Immediate responses started pouring in stating that Kareena is decked up to judge a dance reality show - Dance India Dance. This is the actress' first-ever stint as a judge on the small screen.

Not just Kareena's fans, but her filmmaker-friend, Rhea Kapoor also commented: "Started" which made the fans believe that she'd be judging Dance India Dance even more.

Poonam shared yet another photo with the caption: "Exciting stuff comin up....stay tuned [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Exciting stuff comin up....stay tuned ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onMay 2, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

This post received a comment from one of the users as to when will she stop making others jealous with her beauty.



On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shoot of Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan will be seen doing a 10-minute cameo in Good News.

Kareena will also be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Apart from this, the 38-year-old also has Takht, a period drama, in her kitty. Helmed by Karan Johar, this film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Did you know 'Poo' in K3G was inspired by Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates