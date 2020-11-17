Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture of Saif and Taimur, picture courtesy goes to this person

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taimur Ali Khan, are all in Dharamshala where the Tanhaji actor is shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Very recently, we saw Saif and Kareena take a walk with Arjun and Malaika and how Taimur's blabbering had stolen the show. And now, Kareena has taken to her Instagram account and shared two pictures where Taimur could be seen on his father's shoulders as always and the picture credits went to Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun is also a part of the horror-comedy and Malaika has reached the place for a photo-shoot, so the couple, it seems, is enjoying its time on a work-cum-pleasure trip.

Have a look at the post right here:

And in the next picture, we could also see Kareena in the frame with the two. "We will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The idea is to shoot a chunk in the first schedule; we will wrap up the rest in January," said director Pavan Kripalani.

While the picturesque hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror-comedy, the director says the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor. "[Shooting under current circumstances] is definitely a risk, but for how long can we be sitting at home? Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country. The number of cases is low and the region hasn't witnessed [rampant] spread of the infection."

Kareena recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

