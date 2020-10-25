'My love and me': Kareena Kapoor remembers her Greece trip where Saif Ali Khan had proposed to her

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account is neatly divided into three things, her candid pictures, her moments with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and of course, her toddler Taimur Ali Khan. The intensity has increased ever since Kareena announced her second pregnancy.

Her recent Instagram picture is dedicated to her husband and their PDA. She shared a throwback picture with Saif on Instagram, from their Athens visit in 2008. In the throwback picture, Karena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan can be seen happily posing for the camera while hugging each other. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: "My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008 (sic)".

Now, if you don't know, Saif and Kareena have a very special Greece connection. This is the place where their love story had begun. In an earlier interview, Bebo had revealed that Saif had proposed to her for the first time in Greece, where they were filming Tashan. Kareena said, "He did tell me that 'I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like 'I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a 'no' but it was more like a 'I want to know you better'."

What does she think of her decision to marry Saif now? "I think I made the best decision of my life," she concluded.

Tashan, which released in 2008, bombed at the box office. However, the movie changed her life. Speaking about it, she said in the same interview, "I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made... and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually... when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in 2012. Saif was married to Amrita Singh for thirteen years before divorcing in 2004. Together they had two kids - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Kapoor and Khan became parents to their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016.

Now, the couple is set to welcome their second baby soon. The couple confirmed the reports of Kareena's pregnancy and released a statement on the same.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Hubby Saif Ali Khan's Reaction To Second Pregnancy: There Was No Filmy Response

In August, they even released a statement that read- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic).

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Anecdote From Her Happy Marriage On 8th Wedding Anniversary