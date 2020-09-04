Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new pictures of Taimur, asks 'Who's the king of the jungle now?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account is neatly divided into three things, her candid pictures, her moments with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and of course, her toddler Taimur Ali Khan. And she has dedicated the latest post to him and his cuteness. Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared two of his pictures and asked in the caption- 'Who's the king of the jungle now?'

In the first picture that she has shared, Taimur can be seen holding a drawing of a lion and in the second one, a toy of the animal. Have a look at the post right here:

"Ufff he's so adorable bebo," (sic), wrote Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "So cute," (sic) and Amrita Arora wrote- "Cutieeee," (sic).

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now all set to embrace parenthood again and they even released a statement that read- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

