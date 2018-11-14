Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her digital debut soon?

bollywood

The show will have the protagonist, a 30-something woman who "loves to look PHAT (pretty, hot and tempting)" as Poo would say in the film

Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable character Poo from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) has inspired a web series. The show will have the protagonist, a 30-something woman who "loves to look phat (pretty, hot and tempting)" as Poo would say in the film.

There's buzz that the makers are keen to have Bebo on board to recreate the older version of Poo. If she agrees to play the sassy character, it will mark her debut in the digital space. Considering husband Saif Ali Khan was among the first leading Bollywood stars to take the digital route (Sacred Games), Bebo too could set a trend to be the first female superstar to get caught in the web.

On the professional front, she was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. She has now been taken on-board by filmmaker-friend Karan Johar for his directorial venture, Takht starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Not just this, walking on friend Johar's footsteps, Kareena, too has turned into a Radio Jockey for a renowned radio station.

