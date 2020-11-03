Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo with cousins Armaan and Aadar is pure gold!

We're all for celebrity throwback photos - they give us a sneakpeek into the lives of celebrities and a glimpse into the relationships they share with their near and dear ones. One such photo was recently shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin, Armaan Jain, and it features him with brother Aadar, Bebo and another cousin, Nitasha Nanda.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Armaan Jain wrote, "#throwback to chilling with my 3 sisters" along with laughing emojis and tagging Kareena, Nitasha and Aadar in the post. Kareena Kapoor, too, shared the same photo on her Instagram story with a bunch of heart emojis.

How gorgeous does Kareena Kapoor Khan look in the throwback photo? It shows a moment of warmth and fun among the cousins, and we love how both Armaan and Aadar Jain are clinging to their elder cousin Bebo!

Recently, Kareena shared a post on Instagram that showed her getting a nice 'maalish' from her mum Babita Kapoor. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Maa ke haath ka... maalish". After all, what's better than a head massage from mommy dearest?

View this post on Instagram Maa ke haath ka... maalish ð¯ð¯â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onOct 30, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up her shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, co-starring Aamir Khan, is based on Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.

