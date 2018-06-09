Kareena Kapoor: We must balance time for Taimur

Deciding to alternate parental duties with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor says she will hit a film set only next year

Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur

With Veere Di Wedding having become a runaway success, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans are eagerly awaiting news of her next. Rumours suggest that the actor has given her nod to a relationship drama, which will apparently be produced by Karan Johar. While admitting that a project is in the pipeline, Kapoor tells mid-day that it will, however, be a while before she faces the arc lights. Reason — the mini Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," announces Kareena Kapoor, who wants to spend as much time as possible with her tiny tot. Having changed the way married female actors are perceived in the industry, she is rewriting the rules of parenting too. "My husband isn't a businessman who comes home at 6 pm. He is an actor too, and between us, we must balance our time out for Taimur. We have decided we'll do one film each — I did Veere Di Wedding, now he is doing Navdeep's [Singh] film. After he finishes his commitments by November, I will start my next. So, I can kick it off in January."

Not surprisingly, she is tight-lipped about her forthcoming film. "There is a project, of course, but I will let the announcements be made before I speak about it." Having spent 18 years in the industry, Kapoor says there has come a stage where she is "walking the fine line between ambition and satisfaction". "My family, my son, my husband — they are the most important things for me. I love being a mother as much as I love my work. I want to ace that balancing act and be an example for others. I was told that I won't get films after marriage. I changed that. Even if this [doing fewer films] turns out to be a mistake, I'm okay with it. I have no regrets about the path I have chosen."

