Kareena Kapoor's cop-look from Angrezi Medium is out; see pictures

The first day of filming for the Irrfan Khan-starrer was special since it marked 19 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her industry debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium and her first look from the film will surely leave you spellbound.

The first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Angrezi Medium was unveiled by her manager on Instagram yesterday. Sporting a badge in the film that marks her first outing as a cop, Bebo looks thinner than she has ever been in the past few years. The first day of filming for the Irrfan Khan starrer was special since it marked 19 years since she made her industry debut.

Here's what she wrote: "Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥° A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onJun 30, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

In the picture, Kareena can be seen as a lady cop who is dressed in casuals with minimal makeup and a badge tucked on her waist which seems to be of the organization which she must be representing in the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look on his Twitter handle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from #AngreziMedium... She plays a cop in the film... Stars Irrfan Khan... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Currently being filmed in #London... Kareena completes 19 years in industry today [#Refugee released on 30 June 2000]. pic.twitter.com/neqQ08oCDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

Angrezi Medium marks the comeback of Irrfan on the big screen post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

