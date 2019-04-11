Kareena Kapoor's gym selfie stars the adorable Taimur watching dad work out

bollywood

This is what happens when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan take their little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan to their gym

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the gym. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We have seen several photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside the gym, sometimes before the workout, at times after. But have you ever wondered what goes on inside her gym? We've got the answer! The latest picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan club has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan at the gym together.

In the picture, dressed in a black tee and shorts, Kareena Kapoor looks chic and hot as she clicks a mirror selfie at the gym. On the other hand, while actor-husband Saif Ali Khan is busy lifting weights, their little one Taimur Ali Khan is busy observing daddy dearest.

Isn't this an adorable sight? Fit family, we must say!

The same photo was also shared by Kareena Kapoor's dietitian Rujuta Diwekar, who revealed the secret behind Kareena's glow and super hot body. She shared a caption telling her followers what they need to do to achieve a lean and fit body in the long run.

The post read: "How to look very cool while looking very hot? How to eat dal chawal and look like a million bucks? One of the many things that you can learn from #kareenakapoorkhan is to eat local, seasonal, traditional = sustainable. Adopt a lifestyle that keeps you lean and fit in the long term. No shortcuts, choose sustainability. No fads, just plain good food."

On various events, Kareena herself has said that she is a Punjabi and can't resist food. The actress has said that she satisfies her tastebuds every morning with parantha and ghee over it for breakfast.

After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena wrapped up shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Apart from these films, she also has Karan Johar's directorial, Takht, which features Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

