Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar take ferry ride, announce release date

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were spotted post their shoot as they travelled back home in a ferry

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were spotted taking a ferry after their shoot. The duo was captured by the photographers at the port as they were all smiles post film's wrap up. Dressed in a denim shirt paired with a pair of distressed jeans, Kareena looked fresh even in the scorching heat in the picture. Her pair of kolhapuri slippers and aviators added the denim on denim a chic look!

On the other hand, a pair of chequered pant with a polo-neck black t-shirt made Akshay Kumar look at his casual best. His bright blue sports shoes were the highlight of his look. They both look happy, and we wonder what the conversation was all about between the Kambakkht Ishq pair!

Another picture had a security guard driving away Akshay Kumar on his two-wheeler. The guard looked busy and serious while doing his job, whereas the Good News actor enjoyed the open ride.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter account to announce the wrap up of the film and its release date. The video has Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani standing outside an IVF Laboratory at the hospital, making sounds of the siren. Thus, announcing the film's due date, which is September 6, 2019.

Good News' story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby.

