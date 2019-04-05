Kareena Kapoor Khan charged a whopping Rs 11 crore for brand endorsement?

bollywood

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Kareena Kapoor has charged Rs 11 crore to endorse a health drink brand. The amount is fairly equivalent to that charged for a feature film

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is inarguably a trendsetter. From flaunting her baby bump with elan on the ramp to starting the gym look trend, Kareena is extremely paparazzi-friendly and has made son, Taimur Ali Khan used to this culture. He, too, like mommy Kareena, has become paparazzi's favourite.

Buzz is that Kareena Kapoor has charged a whopping amount for brand endorsement. Apparently, the amount charged is equivalent to that of a Bollywood film. According to timesofindia.com, Kareena Kapoor charged Rs 11 crore to endorse a health drink brand. Now, that's hefty!

Reportedly, the company wanted to sign the Veere Di Wedding actress for their brand, but it got delayed due to the fee negotiation. Now, as per the portal, the deal has now been fixed and Kareena gave her nod.

On the film front, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and has begun shooting for Good News. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' and has Akshay Kumar alongside with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan will be seen doing a 10-minute cameo in Good News.

Kareena will also be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Rumours are rife that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to 2017's Hindi Medium. Apart from this, the 38-year-old also has Takht - a period drama. Helmed by Karan Johar, this film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Kareena's befitting reply to netizens trolling Taimur Ali Khan that he is dying of hunger

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only