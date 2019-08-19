Kargil Girl: Angad Bedi's look revealed from the film

bollywood

Angad Bedi plays the role of Janhvi Kapoor's brother from Kargil Girl

Angad Bedi's look from Kargil Girl. Picture Courtesy: PR Image

Angad Bedi has been roped in for Dharma Productions' upcoming film, Kargil Girl. The actor plays the character of an army officer, which is close to his heart. He plays the role of Janhvi Kapoor's brother in this film.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Gunjan Saxena - the first-ever women IAF (Indian Air Force) officers to fly in the combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. Both Angad and Janhvi will be seen as siblings serving the nation in the defence team.

To get into the skin of the character, Angad Bedi underwent through rigorous training to play his part. Angad was captured taking running lessons from an international coach in Mumbai. The actor, stepping into the shoes of an army officer during the Kargil War is required to run over high terrains and hills, hence he is preparing himself to execute the scenes perfectly. Not just the training session but Angad has also worked on his physique to look like an Army officer. He acquired a lean and toned body and the famous army haircut to sink into his character. The second schedule of the film will begin in Georgia and Lucknow.

Apart from Kargil Girl, Angad Bedi will be seen essaying the character of a defence lawyer, Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala in Ekta Kapoor's web series for AltBalaji, titled, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. This is the first time, Bedi will be slipping into the shoes of a lawyer. Interestingly, a film named Rustom has already been made that featured Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'cruz and Arjan Bajwa.

Talking about his character of a lawyer, Angad Bedi had earlier told mid-day that he visited courts to understand how lawyers work. Adding more about it, he said, "I went through several DVD and films online based on the courtroom drama, but I wanted to have a glimpse of an actual debate to understand what the atmosphere inside a courtroom is. I wanted to witness how a lawyer presents his client's case, notice his body language and the manner in which he presents facts and statements before a judge."

Two cases that he sat in on left a deep impression on the actor. "One was a murder case in which a business partner had killed another for power. The other was a case of cheating in business. After spending a good amount of time, I left the premises with loads of anecdotes and notes that I have put to use in the show. The idea was to bring to the table a real reflection of what transpires instead of making it look gimmicky," he said.

The release date of Kargil Girl is still not scheduled.

