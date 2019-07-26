Angad Bedi heads to court to prep up for his next release The Verdict

web-series

Angad Bedi sits in on HC cases to learn nuances of real lawyers for his act as one in The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati

Angad Bedi

Set to essay the part of a lawyer on reel for the first time, Angad Bedi knew that merely watching clips of advocates wouldn't be sufficient prep for his role in Alt Balaji's The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati. He went the extra mile by sitting in on cases in the courtroom to understand the nuances of his role in the show based on the Nanavati case, better.

Angad Bedi

"I went through several DVD and films online based on the courtroom drama, but I wanted to have a glimpse of an actual debate to understand what the atmosphere inside a courtroom is. I wanted to witness how a lawyer presents his client's case, notice his body language and the manner in which he presents facts and statements before a judge," says Bedi, who plays the part of decorated public prosecutor Karl Jamshedji Khandalavala.

Two cases that he sat in on left a deep impression on the actor. "One was a murder case in which a business partner had killed another for power. The other was a case of cheating in business. After spending a good amount of time, I left the premises with loads of anecdotes and notes that I have put to use in the show. The idea was to bring to the table a real reflection of what transpires instead of making it look gimmicky."

The show also stars Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait.

