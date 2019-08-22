Karti Chidambaram to join DMK protest against abrogation of Article 370

national

DMK has called a protest at Jantar Mantar for protesting against the Centre's decision to abrogate the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370

Karti Chidambaram in Delhi on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI: This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Hours after the arrest of his father and former union minister P Chidambaram in INX media case, Karti Chidambaram, Congress leader stated on Thursday that he will be attending the protest over the abrogation of Article 370 called by his alliance partner DMK. "I will go to Jantar Mantar for protest. The protest there is about Article 370 but if the alliance partners raise this issue (of P Chidambaram's arrest), of course, we will raise the issue as well. Our whole party, alliance partners and DMK leader MK Stalin have condemned the arrests yesterday," he stated at the Delhi airport.

Karti Chidambaram in Delhi: The protest in Jantar Mantar is about #Article370. Our whole party, alliance parties, the leader of DMK raised this issue (P Chidambaram's arrest) as well, Mr. MK Stalin condemned it yesterday.

Karti Chidambaram also stated, "It (arrest of P Chidambaram by CBI) is being done just to divert attention from the issue of Article 370. This whole thing is politically trumped-up. There are no merits whatsoever. These are apparently about alleged events which took place in 2008 for which an FIR was filed in 2017. I have been raided four times. I have been summoned 20 times. I have appeared for at least 10-12 hours in each of the summons. I was also the guest of the CBI for 11 days. Everybody who is even remotely associated with me has been summoned and extensively questioned, and still, we don't have a charge-sheet. There is no case. I have absolutely no link with INX Media."

On the arrest of P Chidambaram, Karti added, "This is like a staged reality show to have all these dramatic visuals on television. There is no reason for this kind of drama... It's not done in an honest investigation... They are still in an FIR stage. There is no charge-sheet for an event which apparently happened in 2008. Nearly eleven years after you still can't have a charge-sheet for an event, your FIR was filed in 2017."

It's being done just to divert attention from issue of Article 370: Karti Chidambaram on father's arrest



According to news agency, ANI, Yesterday, DMK chief Stalin had stated that former union minister P Chidambaram was arrested due to political vendetta. "P Chidambaram is an expert in law and he is able to come out of this situation legally. I think that the actions by CBI and ED are due to political vendetta," he said when asked about the action being taken against P Chidambaram, the former Union Minister. DMK has called a protest for protesting against the Centre's decision to abrogate the special status accorded to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 at Jantar Mantar. The news agency also reported that the party has also invited leaders of opposition parties including Congress to join the protest.

