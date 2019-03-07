Kartik Aaryan after Luka Chuppi's success: In a position to choose from better projects today
Aware that his films rarely win critical acclaim, box officeâs new darling Kartik Aaryan says Luka Chuppiâs success enables him to take on offbeat roles ahead
For those who thought Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success was nothing more than a stroke of luck, Kartik Aaryan — with Luka Chuppi — has proven that he has earned his place in the spotlight. His latest release has witnessed the actor's highest opening numbers so far and is racing towards the Rs 50-crore mark.
Currently shooting in Delhi for Imtiaz Ali's next with Sara Ali Khan, Aaryan tells mid-day that the euphoria is yet to sink in. "It feels great that after Sonu..., Luka Chuppi too has worked at the box office. More than the numbers, I wanted to break the mould as an actor. I wanted to go beyond my bromantic image and do something new with this film. It was earlier called Mathura Live, and the script was so strong that I was bowled over in the first narration itself. Laxman sir [Utekar, director] and Rohan [Shankar, writer] made a hilarious product."
While he may have struck a chord with the audience, Aaryan's frothy romantic comedies — including the Kriti Sanon-starrer — have rarely won critical acclaim. But the actor insists that he, in his capacity, has tried to back content he believed in. "Even when I didn't have too many options at the beginning of my career, I tried doing films that were content-driven and commercial. There have been successes and failures, but thankfully, now I have reached a position where I can choose from better options. Post the success of Sonu..., Luka Chuppi was my first test and I'm grateful that Guddu [his character] has been accepted. These two characters have given me a sense of validation."
For now, the youngster has his plate full with the Ali-directed project, Pati, Patni Aur Woh (1978) remake and the Anees Bazmee venture. Tight-lipped on Ali's film, he admits that his look in the Mudassar Aziz-directed remake is a far cry from his on-screen avatars so far. "I play a middle-class man from Lucknow. I am excited that now, filmmakers are able to see me in a new light."
